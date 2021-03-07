Harley Davidson museum reopens after second pandemic shutdown

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS NEWSPATH) –It’s almost as good as riding on a Harley. Almost. The Harley Davidson Museum reopened to the public last week after being closed for a few months. This was their second shutdown during the pandemic. If you go you’ll notice a new exhibit called “off road Harley-Davidson.” It explores the roots of riding on a tougher terrain.

The new Pan America bike will be in showrooms in the coming months and has features enabling you to ride well off the beaten path.

Museum officials say it’s about time the doors open to the public again. 

