Gulf Coast Bike & Car Music Fest set for June 11-13

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Registration is now open and tickets are now on sale for the Gulf Coast Bike & Car Music Fest. The three-day festival features exotic and domestic specialty cars and motorcycles. The festival is set to take place at the Pensacola Fairgrounds from June 12-13, with additional celebratory events also taking place at Pensacola Beach on June 11 and 12.

Many of the Gulf Coast’s most well-recognized, hotly sought after vehicles will be on display. A variety of music from R&B to country, to Southern soul to rock n’ roll, will also be featured at the festival. Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Revue is slated to perform as a headliner.

Presented by the Mobile Mardi Gras Party Group and C.C. Biggs Productions, proceeds from the event are aimed at helping veterans. Nonprofit organizations such as AHERO and the Monument to Women Veterans will receive support from any profits collected.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Gulf Coast Bike & Car Music Fest, which will bring people together from all walks of life while celebrating different cultures and interests,” says Michelle Caldwell, founder of the Monument for Women Veterans. “We look forward to seeing the success of this fantastic event.”

Attendees are invited to not only enjoy the cars, bikes, and music, but to also join in on the biggest line dance on the Gulf Coast, which will feature Big Mucci, who will perform his smash hit party anthem, the “Biker’s Shuffle.”

Single-day admission tickets are $35, and tickets for two-day admission are only $55. The special weekend for car and bike enthusiasts will include additional events which will take place along Pensacola Beach. On Thursday night, June 11, the group will host The Bike & Car Mardi Gras Beach Party at Pensacola Beach. Tickets are available online for $25 and include a Mardi Gras Mask. The following Friday, Bike & Car Party Cruises will be available to those who wish to celebrate on the water. Tickets to the two themed party cruises — one featuring all-white garments and later that evening, another featuring all-black garments — are available for $30 each.

Registration is now open online for those who wish to showcase their cars and motorcycles. Local hotel partners are also offering special discounted rates on lodging for those who are traveling to the area to attend the festival. To register your car or bike, to find information on lodging and accommodations, or to learn how you can sponsor the festival, visit www.gcbcfest.com.

