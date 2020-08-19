Fundraiser underway for Alabama investigator gored by a bull

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala.(WKRG / BIKER DAD) — The wife of a Morgan County investigator is asking for prayers, while others hope to help the family. Monday, Investigator Caleb Brooks was gored by a bull. That’s according to a post from his wife in the Facebook group called “Our Journey #Praying4Brooks.”

Madeline Brooks says she created the group to keep people posted on her husband’s recovery. “I would first like to say thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to me and Caleb. The amount of support and prayers y’all have given us is just unbelievable and the biggest blessing, ” she wrote. Mrs. Brooks writes, “Caleb was attacked by our 2-year-old bull yesterday around 6. The bull has never been aggressive before.” She says they were putting out hay when the bull attacked out of nowhere, “the bull picked Caleb up with his head and took off full speed. Caleb was unable to get his footing and the bull smacked him into a tree in the pasture. I called 911, and Caleb climbed over the gate out of the pasture and remained conscious while paramedics checked him out.”

He was rushed to the emergency room where doctors discovered he had internal bleeding and he went right into surgery, according to Mrs. Brooks, “the surgeon said his intestines were torn and mangled badly, and he had to removed a large portion of his small and large intestine.” The investigator’s lower intestine had to be removed, and doctors could only save part of the large intestine. His wife says he needs a small bowel transplant in order to survive, “by the grace of God, Caleb was accepted by Cleveland Ohio’s transplant center… The plan is to get him more stable, and he will be transported to Ohio next week to start the process of the transplant.”

He has a long, painful and likely expensive road to recovery ahead of him. His wife is asking people to pray that it is successful.

SOURCE: Go Fund Me

The Facebook group is selling T-shirts and other efforts to help raise money for the family. Brooks is also the father of a young boy, and he and his wife have another child on the way. There’s also a GoFundMe page where more than $20,000 has been donated so far. You can make a donation by clicking here.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/329770724817323/permalink/329822481478814/

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: