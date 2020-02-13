Freeport motorcyclist critically injured after hitting dog while driving

by: Michelle Kaufman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was hospitalized early Thursday morning after hitting a dog while he was riding on his motorcycle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Dylan Lowman, 20, was traveling on Coy Burgess Loop around 4:15 a.m. when a dog ran into the road. Lowman collided with the dog and traveled more than 200 feet.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The dog died at the scene.

