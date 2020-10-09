Four Harleys stolen in smash and grab at Kentucky dealer

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS/BIKER DAD) – Four motorcycles were stolen from a western Kentucky business.

On Tuesday, October 6, at 3:51 a.m., McCracken County deputies say four suspects broke into the Four Rivers Harley-Davidson dealership on Old Husbands Road and stole four 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The General Manager of the dealership posted on Facebook, “so this is what we arrived to this morning at the dealership. A rock was thrown through the front door, and 4 new motorcycles were stolen. Some people think well, insurance pays for that, so who cares. I care. Insurance doesn’t pay for what the profit would have been for the store. So that means it directly affects my paycheck, therefore stealing from the store is stealing from me. With that being said, I would appreciate anyone that might have any info or clues to who might have pulled this off. I would like that info for my own personal knowledge, and be grateful to anyone that would share such info with me. I won’t put you out there for helping me, and I don’t dial 911. Other than this, it’s been a great day. Come see us soon!! 😊”

The suspects were seen on surveillance leaving the dealership on the motorcycles. They were last seen on video ramping up and onto Interstate 24 westbound at Exit 11. That was around 3:53 a.m.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have seen the motorcycles or has any information to call them at 270-444-4719 or on their Facebook page.

