Fond du Lac man charged after allegedly striking motorcyclist head-on intentionally

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in the Township of Taycheedah on July 3.

Court records show Daniel Navarro has been charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety. Both charges include modifiers of hate crime and use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Communications Center received numerous 911 calls regarding a traffic crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 3 near the intersection of Winnebago Drive and Taycheedah Way in the Township of Taycheedah.

Authorities say the investigation shows an eastbound truck driven by Navarro crossed the centerline, colliding with a westbound motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Phillip Thiessen of Fond du Lac. Thiessen, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WFRV Local 5, Navarro admitted to intentionally crashing into Thiessen’s motorcycle. Authorities say Navarro and Thiessen, who was a former Virginia police officer and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent, did not know each other before the incident.

During the investigation, Navarro told authorities that he intended to kill Thiessen when he crossed the center line. The criminal complaint states Navarro discussed “the recent events and the racial climate in the United States,” adding that “people are going to have to die.” He also admitted that what he did was wrong and that he wanted to go to prison for the rest of his life.

Navarro is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

