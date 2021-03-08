Foley mom severely burned in fire leaving hospital Monday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A Foley mom who was severely injured in a fire just before Christmas last year is leaving the hospital this week.



Lelann Thompson and her two children were inside their Foley home when the fire broke out. She tossed both children through a window so they could get to safety, but she remained inside the home. Her daughter, Melissa, was treated and released soon after the fire. The son, Jaysin, was severely burned and has been undergoing treatments in Galveston, TX. He’s now in outpatient care.

At one point Lelann was given a small chance of survival, but family members tell us she is now slowly improving. She should be coming home Monday.

Back in February hundreds of bikers rallied around the family, raising about $25 thousand for them.