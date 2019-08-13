Foley mom helping with annual motorcycle ride for fallen soldier son

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers hope more people than ever come out for this special anniversary. It’s been ten years since Specialist Justin Coleman was killed in Afghanistan. His mom Penny Rauhuff, who lives in Foley now, says she thinks about him every day. Next month, they’ll continue the tradition of a memorial motorcycle run in his honor.

“The last thing he wrote on his Facebook page was that he didn’t want to be forgotten this is my way of making sure that never happens. We do this ride every year, it’s been going on in the Tampa area ten years running. All the proceeds go to Racing 4 Vets,” said Rauhuff. “It’s for all veterans and first responders but we put Justin’s name on there so his name won’t be forgotten.” Riders will gather at the Foley American Legion Post September 7th starting at 8 that morning. They hope this ride helps the next generation of heroes.