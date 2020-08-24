Florida woman charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly motorcycle crash

Biker Dad

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with DUI manslaughter and more after leaving the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday night, police said.

The Largo Police Department responded to the area of South Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive Saturday evening around 10:40.

Police discovered that a Can AM motorcycle and a Jeep Cherokee were traveling north on Missouri Avenue when witnesses said the Jeep changed lanes at a high rate of speed and struck the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said the driver of the Jeep fled the area.

Officers later found the Jeep and the driver later that night. Police said Alexa Nix was identified by witnesses as the driver of the Jeep and at fault for the crash.

Nix was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook