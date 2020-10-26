Florida troopers respond to motorcycle crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers report a vehicle crash on Fleet Rd. and Barrancas Ave. Sunday night. A post on the Facebook group NWF Riders show a crashed Harley Davidson at the scene.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrived on scene at 7:41 PM and say the crash does involve injuries, however the extent is not clear at this time.
The road is currently blocked off and drivers are asked to travel with caution.
