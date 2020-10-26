Florida troopers respond to motorcycle crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers report a vehicle crash on Fleet Rd. and Barrancas Ave. Sunday night. A post on the Facebook group NWF Riders show a crashed Harley Davidson at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrived on scene at 7:41 PM and say the crash does involve injuries, however the extent is not clear at this time.

The road is currently blocked off and drivers are asked to travel with caution.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: