BIKER DAD: Florida trooper badly injured falling off his motorcycle

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper was injured Tuesday morning after he fell off a motorcycle near South Bay in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened at South U.S. 27 and John L. Evans Road around 11:15 a.m.

According to FHP, Sgt. Milton Busby was on duty when he was involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash.

Firefighters arrived and found the trooper in the roadway and his motorcycle with heavy damage.

All lanes of U.S. 27 were blocked while a medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport Sgt. Busby to Delray Medical Center.

FHP said the trooper has serious injuries.

Video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the motorcycle flipped over in a ditch with debris scattered all over.

