Florida panhandle man killed in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 62-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist was driving north on State 77 when he failed to negotiate a lane shift and hit a road construction barrel, troopers wrote in a news release.
The motorcycle overturned after the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
