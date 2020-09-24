Florida panhandle man killed in motorcycle crash

A close-up photo of police lights by night

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 62-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was driving north on State 77 when he failed to negotiate a lane shift and hit a road construction barrel, troopers wrote in a news release.

The motorcycle overturned after the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

