Florida motorcycle officer dies in crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland motorcycle officer was killed in a crash on his way to work on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the officer as 50-year-old Paul Dunn.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dunn was on his Harley Davidson Police Road King motorcycle, heading north on Lakeland-Highlands Road just south of Lake Miriam Drive when for unknown reasons, the motorcycle hit a concrete median between the north and southbound lanes.

Officer Paul Dunn. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

Deputies said Dunn lost control of the motorcycle, which came to a rest in the northbound lanes of the roadway. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“We don’t know why his motorcycle left the roadway,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference Thursday. “Common sense would dictate that some other vehicle forced him off the roadway, but there is no evidence to prove that.”

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia said Dunn had served with the agency for five years after spending 12 years at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he was a US Marine.

Garcia said Dunn was married to a detective at the Lakeland Police Department and leaves behind three adult children, one of which is serving in the military.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: