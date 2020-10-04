Florida man killed, Norfolk woman arrested following deadly motorcycle accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating what lead up to an early morning Virginia Beach accident that killed a Florida man and put a Norfolk woman in jail.

According to a State Police spokeswoman, Cali Ly Vu Huynh, 37, of Norfolk, was driving westbound on I-264 just after midnight on Saturday morning in a Jeep Cherokee when she hit a motorcyclist.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old Florida man, died from his injuries before medics could transport him.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident, but did not mention how.

They say Huynh was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. She was taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail where she received no bond.

The name of the man killed will not be released until family is notified.

