DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) - You never know what you're going to see at Daytona Bike Week, and this weekend the crowds go quite a show. The man known as "The Naked Cowboy" and police had a run-in that was all caught on police dashcam and released to the public. 51-year-old Robert Burck is know for wearing only "tighty-whities," cowboy boots and a cowboy had while performing in New York City. This week he brought his show and his "Naked Cowgirl" wife to Daytona Beach to perform at Bike Week.

The problem is, police say, he was panhandling illegally. On the video police tell Burck they warned him once, but he kept taking money. Police indicated part of the problem was social distancing and drawing a crowd around for donations. At first, they were just going to cite him and release him. But after his wife approached they slapped handcuffs on him, and later said he was under arrest.