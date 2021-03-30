Florida biker, good samaritan who tried to help killed in back-to-back hit and runs

(WKMG/CBS NEWSPATH)– Two people were killed after two separate hit-and-run crashes near the same intersection in Sanford on Monday, according to police.

Police said a dispatcher received a call about a crash in the area of Summerlin Avenue and State Road 46 around 1 p.m.

A motorcyclist was hit by an unknown vehicle that drove off after the crash, according to investigators.

Investigators said a person who saw the injured motorcyclist rushed over to help the victim. Then, a different vehicle heading westbound on State Road 46 crossed over the median and crashed into the motorcyclist and the good samaritan, officers said.

That vehicle also left the scene but was found by officers after heading into an area by the Sanford International Airport, investigators said.

Investigators said both the motorcyclist and the person trying to help have died. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

“It’s a very tragic incident that occurred,” police said in a statement.

The driver taken into custody will face charges. Police are still searching for the vehicle and driver involved in the first crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run crashes to call Sanford Police at 407-688-5070.