JEFFERSON, NH (CNN) — At the Jefferson Fire department they were lowering their flag to half-staff on Monday. The governor ordered the move in memory of the seven motorcyclists killed on Friday in Randolph. The victims are 62 year old Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, 59 year old Albert Mazza of Lee, 58 year old Daniel Pereira of Riverside Rhode Island, Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58 from Lakeville Mass, 42 year old Desma Oakes from Concord, and 45 year old Aaron Perry of Farmington. Three others were also injured in the crash. The governor said the accident has had a profound impact on the state, nowhere is that being felt more than in the surrounding towns.
Flags fly at half staff for 7 bikers killed in crash
