Flags fly at half staff for 7 bikers killed in crash

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) It was a traffic stop that made international headlines. A woman involved in a car accident, suspected of DUI on her wedding day. The incident happened in march 2018. The woman's attorney said she was wearing a sundress, not a wedding dress. But newly released body-cam footage tells a different story.

"Are you okay? What's going on?" an officer ask after noticing Amber Young is shaken up. Just involved in a car crash she repeatedly denies having any alcohol, "not anything, I...I...I've just been like very scared about everything"