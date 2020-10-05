Five Florida teens charged in theft of motorcycles

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five area teens face felony charges in connection to the theft of a motorcycle out of Bay County. Two of the subjects are additionally charged in the theft of a motorcycle from a residence on Sellers Road in Holmes County.

The motorcycles were recovered on September 18th from Bonifay and returned to their repsective owners.

Following a joint investigation with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Panama City Beach Police Department, it was determined the five individuals invoved in the theft of the motorcycle from Bay County were between the ages of 15 and 18, all from Bonifay.

Two of the individuals are also charged with burglary of a structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the theft of the motorcycle from Sellers Road.

