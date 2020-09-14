FHP: Two bikers killed in in Northwest Florida when SUV makes left turn in front of them

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Two bikers are dead, after Florida Highway Patrol investigators say an SUV took a left turn in front of them. It happened Sunday at U.S. 90 and Walden Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the two bikers were riding side-by-side Westbound on Highway 90 approaching Walden Road when the SUV made a left turn in front of them. The SUV hit both bikes, killing both riders on the scene.

FHP says charges are pending further investigation.

