FHP reports separate fatal crashes in NWFL Saturday night, one biker killed

Biker Dad

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are dead in separate crashes in northwest Florida Saturday night. The first happened at about 7:30 in Escambia County at Jacks Branch and Arena Road. A news release says a driver was trying to make a left turn when a motorcyclist tried to “improperly pass” the car and the vehicles collided. The driver of the car was seriously injured and taken to Sacred Heart Hospital. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Sacred Heart and later died from his injuries. The motorcylist’s ID hasn’t been released, they just say he’s a 57-year-old man from Cantonment.

In a second fatal crash, a 72-year-old man from Navarre was killed trying to cross State Road 189 in Okaloosa County. A news release from the FHP says the victim tried to cross the road and didn’t “utilize the crosswalk”. He was hit a car and transported to the hospital before passing away. The man’s name has not been released. The incident happened at about 9 pm in Okaloosa County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook