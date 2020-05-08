FHP reports deadly motorcycle crash in Escambia County

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a motorcycle driver died after a crash in Gulf Beach Highway Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Wayne avenue. FHP says a rider on a Kawaski bike was driving fast without headlights around the intersection when a Pontiac Grand Am made a left turn and collided with the motorcycle.

According to the crash report, the driver of the Kawasaki was thrown onto the hood and windshield of the Pontiac before coming to final rest on the other side of the car. The rider of the Kawasaki was pronounced dead on scene.

No information was available on citations for the driver of the Pontiac.

