FHP: Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Jackson County, Florida

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a three way fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred on August 30, 2020 on highway 90.

A sedan crashed into the back of a motorcycle on US Highway 90 going eastbound when the motorcyclist slowed down to pull into a private driveway. Afterwards hitting the motorcycle the sedan drove into on coming traffic where it collided headfirst into a pickup truck.

Currently there is no further information on the deceased or any other injuries from this accident.

