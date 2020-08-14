FHP: Biker killed when a car pulls out in front of a motorcycle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider is dead after a car pulled out in front of the bike Thursday afternoon. It happened just before 2 at Patton Drive and North Navy Boulevard.

Investigators say a 29-year-old biker was killed when the 23-year-old driver of a sedan pulled out in front of the motorcycle from a stop sign. Neither the biker nor the driver were identified. Investigators say the driver of the car failed to yield to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Baptist Hospital, where he died. Charges are pending after the investigation.

