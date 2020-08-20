Fewer than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis Rally so far

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Less than a week after wrapping up, the Sturgis Rally is being linked to a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

South Dakota health officials won’t give specific details, but there are less than 25 COVID-19 associated with the rally. However, some cases are hard to trace so the South Dakota Department of health has sent out two notices for businesses that had an exposure.COVID-19 exposure alert for Sturgis saloon DOH: COVID-19 potential exposure at Bumpin’ Buffalo Bar and Grill in Hill City

They say at this point, the number of people who have been exposed is not known. That’s why the department has issued the public notice, so people who may have been at these places can monitor for symptoms and self-isolate.

Mass testing for COVID-19 has been approved for the week of August 17, 2020. Testing in Sturgis will be divided up as follows: 150 City employees (mandatory); 400 Sturgis residents who worked frontline jobs (restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and other commercial businesses); 200 employees of other entities whom have requested testing and 550 general residents of Sturgis.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES