FHP: Fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County

by: WKRG Staff

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist lost control of his bike in a fatal accident Sunday.

At 2:25 p.m. Keary Nichols, 20-years-old, was driving his motorcycle on Youngstown Scott Ferry Rd. when he lost control of his bike after encountering a curve.

Nichols fell off of his bike as it went off the roadway and entered the north grass shoulder, hitting a wooden fence post.

He was taken to Bay Medical Sacred Heart, but died from his injuries.

