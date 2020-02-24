FHP: Fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist lost control of his bike in a fatal accident Sunday.
At 2:25 p.m. Keary Nichols, 20-years-old, was driving his motorcycle on Youngstown Scott Ferry Rd. when he lost control of his bike after encountering a curve.
Nichols fell off of his bike as it went off the roadway and entered the north grass shoulder, hitting a wooden fence post.
He was taken to Bay Medical Sacred Heart, but died from his injuries.
