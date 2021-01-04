Man killed, woman injured in Walton County motorcycle crash

Biker Dad
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal motorcycle accident occurred Sunday afternoon in Walton County.

A 77-year-old man was killed when he drove onto the curb and into a sign. The 74-year-old woman passenger along with the man were thrown from the motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical.

Investigation is underway.

