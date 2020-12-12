Fatal motorcycle accident early Saturday morning

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A motorcycle accident ended fatally early Saturday morning about 2:30 AM on Springhill Avenue.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Springhill Ave. The motorcycle hit a vehicle that was attempting the exit of a parking lot. The motorcycle was driven by a man with woman passenger. Both showed signs of minor physical injuries on scene. Both were transported to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Justin Parker, 27. The passenger was Tyeshia Man, 21.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook