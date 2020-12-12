Fatal motorcycle accident early Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A motorcycle accident ended fatally early Saturday morning about 2:30 AM on Springhill Avenue.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Springhill Ave. The motorcycle hit a vehicle that was attempting the exit of a parking lot. The motorcycle was driven by a man with woman passenger. Both showed signs of minor physical injuries on scene. Both were transported to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Justin Parker, 27. The passenger was Tyeshia Man, 21.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES