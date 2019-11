BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on the Baldwin Beach Express late Tuesday night.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. just south of Buc-ee’s at the intersection of Oakdale Drive.

The accident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, troopers confirm.

Rosinton and Elsanor Fire-Rescue are also on scene.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: