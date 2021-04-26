Family says volunteers are needed in search for missing biker near Bayway

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The search continued by air and on the water Monday for a missing biker who’s believed to have fallen over the I-10 Bayway last Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle into the guardrail early that morning.

Since that day there have been no signs of the missing biker in the water following extensive searches of the area. A family friend contacted WKRG News 5 last Wednesday saying she believed the missing biker is Jeremy Hale. WKRG News 5 sent his information to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and they were scheduled to speak with the family last week.

As of Monday ALEA can’t officially confirm whether or not Hale is the missing biker, but his family believes without a doubt he’s who they’re searching for.

ALEA continued to search by boat on Monday, looking in areas farther south along the shoreline in Daphne. As of Monday afternoon there was still no sign of Hale. Hale’s grandfather told WKRG News 5 on Monday water conditions have improved since last week and he’s not giving up on his recovery mission.

“Conditions today are getting clearer. I can stick a paddle in the water, about 3-4 feet in the water. It’s kind of deep around these bridges, so you really have to look. Eventually somethings going to float but the clarity is getting better every day the suns out,” Robert Belsome.

The grandfather tells us he and a friend have been searching by themselves throughout the day on Monday, but received help from a non-profit group on the Eastern Shore who came out to fly drones. Daphne Search & Rescue also searched with a drone Monday. Both groups planned to look over the captured footage later in the day to see if anything stood out.

Hale’s grandfather is urging anyone with a kayak or boat to assist in their search efforts.

WKRG News 5 will continue to follow this story closely and we’ll bring you any new developments as they become available.