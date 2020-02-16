Family of well-known motorcyclist offers reward for his murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The twin brother of the well-known motorcyclist who was shot and killed in December of 2019 is offering a reward to catch his killer.

It’s been three months since Jermayne Doolittle was killed, and now his brother, Tremaine Doolittle, is offering a $2,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his twin’s death. Prichard Boxing Academy announced in December they were offering a $500 reward.

Doolittle says he just wants closure for his brother’s death.

The shooting happened Sunday, Dec. 15. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on McClaughlin Drive around 9 p.m. and found 44-year-old Jermayne Doolittle on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died three days later in the hospital.

29-year-old Ravon Harris is wanted for his murder. Police say the shooting happened after Harris and Doolittle got into an argument.

