Family identifies missing biker, search continues Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family have identified the biker who went missing on the Bayway in the early morning hours of April 20.





Jeremy Hale, from Texas, is believed to have fallen into the Blakeley River after crashing his motorcycle on the I-10 Bayway around 3:45 a.m. The motorcycle has been described as a 2002 Honda Shadow.

The search for Hale is continuing this Sunday. ALEA is asking anyone who may know the biker or anyone who may have information regarding this morning’s accident to call them immediately.