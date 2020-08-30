Biker killed after rear-ending a vehicle at high speed on I-110

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An early morning fatal crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Escambia County. The crash happened on Interstate 110 at 1:05 a.m. A 28-year-old man drove his motorcycle into the rear of a pickup truck at high speed. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead on the scene by Escambia EMS.
The driver of the pickup truck came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of I-110.
There is no further information at this time. We will update you as more information is provided.
