Employee at tattoo shop in Sturgis tests positive for coronavirus

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced on Thursday that an employee of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

August 13 th , from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 14 th

, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 14 August 14 th , from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 15 th

, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 15 August 15 th , from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m., August 16 th

, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m., August 16 August 16 th , from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 17 th

, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 17 August 17th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 18th

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.Less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis Rally so far

KELOLAND News has collected a list of public COVID-19 exposures at various locations across the state; click here to view the information.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES