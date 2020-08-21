Employee at tattoo shop in Sturgis tests positive for coronavirus

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced on Thursday that an employee of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

  • August 13th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 14th
  • August 14th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 15th
  • August 15th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m., August 16th
  • August 16th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m.  August 17th
  • August 17th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 18th

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.Less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis Rally so far 

KELOLAND News has collected a list of public COVID-19 exposures at various locations across the state; click here to view the information.
MORE BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook