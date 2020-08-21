STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced on Thursday that an employee of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:
- August 13th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 14th
- August 14th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 15th
- August 15th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m., August 16th
- August 16th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 17th
- August 17th, from 10:00 a.m. through 2 a.m. August 18th
Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.Less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis Rally so far
KELOLAND News has collected a list of public COVID-19 exposures at various locations across the state; click here to view the information.
MORE BIKER DAD STORIES
- Employee at tattoo shop in Sturgis tests positive for coronavirus
- Fewer than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis Rally so far
- Alabama woman dies in motorcycle crash on “The Dragon”
- Fundraiser underway for Alabama investigator gored by a bull
- Sturgis Rally count not far from 2019’s numbers