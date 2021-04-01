Emergency crews save the life of a biker who helped feed them during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WPIX) –A Brooklyn man was honored Wednesday for helping out emergency personnel during the pandemic’s darkest days. His goodwill came without ever knowing he’d need the medics to eventually save his life.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown last year in the city that never sleeps, Jose Rosario felt the need to jump in and help.

The 44-year-old Brooklyn man, better known as “Butter,” joined his friends from his motorcycle club to drop off food at almost every EMS station throughout New York City.



“If we help them, they’re helping more people,” said Butter.

Just weeks after Butter fueled the city’s heroes, an unexpected emergency on Mother’s Day would lead to a lifesaving reunion.

Butter had a heart attack — and he called EMS Lieutenant Anthony Almojera for help.

“I said what else are you feeling, he told me some other symptoms and I said Jose you might be having a heart attack,” said Lt. Almojera.

Almojera is the Vice President of Local 3621. He and his fellow paramedics, saved Butter’s life.



“It’s priceless I would probably have to feed them for the rest of my life because they gave it back to me,” said Butter.



“To have Jose say I’m having a heart attack and for us to say we got you, and he’s alive today,” said Almojera. “The men and women of EMS consistently help people all day long but it’s really special to help somebody who went above and beyond.”

Butter’s now on road to recovery and he’s beyond thankful for the paramedics.

The feeling’s mutual, because the paramedics honored Butter with a special ceremony this week, marked with a distinguished plaque fit for a hero.

If you’d like to help make a donation, you can contact Butter’s motorcycle club by email at hustlekingzbk@gmail.com.