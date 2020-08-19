Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons has announced that two of the men had been arrested on charges of attempting commercial sex trafficking of a minor. Six others were arrested for attempting to entice a minor using the internet.
The investigation was conducted by both federal and South Dakota law enforcement officers and operated for the entire duration of the 10-day rally. The annual event drew an estimated 460,000 people to western South Dakota.
The suspects arrested include:
Robert Lee Goodwill, Jr., 20, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor
Cody Wayne Hopkins, 29, Montgomery, PA – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
Michael Ray Hudson, 32, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
Travis John McDonald, 28, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the InternetA
William Nicholas Riley, 60, Sturgis, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
Kevin William Clements, 22, Claysville, PA – Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor
Darren Wilber Harrison, 25, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
Christopher Covey Dale Truax, 33, Rapid City, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
