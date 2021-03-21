ECSO: Bikers involved in shootout at Circle K gas station in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a shooting at a gas station off of I-10 in Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired a little after 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Circle K gas station on Nine Mile Road and I-10. Once on scene, deputies were able to determine shots had been fired by a group of bikers and a man driving a newer model white Honda Civic, with black custom rims.

ECSO says they started shooting at one another after some sort of altercation. There are no clear vicitms at this time, but some of the motorcycles were hit and caused property damage. Deputies are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.