ECSO: Man charged in shootout with bikers wrote rap lyrics about it

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man accused of exchanging gunfire with a group of bikers outside a gas station Sunday wrote a rap song that includes a play by play of what happened, according to the arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Circle K gas station on West Nine Mile Road next to Interstate 10 just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say Delanie Jamal Battle-Donson, 32, pulled in and got into a fight with a man who was part of a biker group that was fueling up. A witness working at the Subway inside said it appeared the suspect arrived as if it wasn’t the first time he had a run-in with the bikers threatening to kill them.

The biker pinned him down but Battle-Donson eventually got up and left then came back speeding into the parking lot. Officials say a biker then pulled an AR style rifle returning gunfire in self-defense. Battle-Donson fired shots again before leaving. No one was hurt but a few motorcycles and the suspect’s car had damage.

Deputies got a search warrant and went to Battle-Donson’s home on Shear Street, which is close to Ten Mile Road and Highway 29. They found a makeshift recording studio inside and lyrics to a rap called “Shots fired/Strike back,” which is about what happened during the Sunday shootout.

A few days later, deputies and the SWAT Team returned Thursday to his home and tried to arrest him, but he barricaded himself inside the home for about 30 minutes.

He’s in the Escambia County Jail being held on a $101,000 bond.