Ducati records best 3rd quarter ever despite 2020 turmoil

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Despite the complex global situation, Ducati, with 14,694 motorcycles sold, registers the best third quarter ever. In fact, September confirmed the recovery trend that began in June, with 4,468 motorcycles delivered to customers.

Since June – also thanks to the positive market trend – Ducati has started to recover from the decline in performance recorded in the first months of the year, partially filling the sales gap compared to the previous year caused by the slowdowns that are affecting the whole world.

2020 has been an extremely complex year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ducati, putting the safety of its employees first, immediately adopted all the necessary preventive measures (remote working and production stop of six weeks right at the peak of the season), reacting in a fast and flexible way to the changes imposed by the pandemic.

The Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer has made the most of digital systems to continue serving its customers and fans (for example with the virtual presentation of the Streetfighter V4 and the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO ). Since April, the company introduced a dedicated protocol – the Ducati Cares program – so that Ducatisti could return to visit their trusted Ducati dealers around the world in complete safety, as well as digitally interact to book an appointment or evaluate the purchase of a motorcycle remotely.

Remote working and digital events to protect security first. Themes that, with the progressive worsening of the situation, are taking up space again in Borgo Panigale. Ducati has decided the unveil of the 2021 Ducati Model Year will take place online, with a new format of episodes every Wednesday from November 4 to December 2.

“Although 2020 is a stormy year, the third quarter recorded the most positive performance ever,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “Now the situation is worsening again, unfortunately just when we are about to present to the world the new models for 2021, on which we have worked continuously despite the difficulties introduced by the pandemic. Once again we are forced to redefine working methods and processes in order to maintain a high level of attention to the safety of our employees, suppliers and operators. Digital presentations, use of smart working and video meetings, access into the company only when strictly necessary. All with the aim of serving Ducatisti all over the world in the safest possible way.”

Ducatisti today can count on a global sales network of about 730 dealers and service points in almost 90 countries, including the latest openings in Rio de Janeiro, Vienna, Wolfsburg and Antwerp. Ducati Motor Holding now has a total of 1,665 employees.

“All of us are required to make a continuous effort to reconcile work needs with the safety measures defined by the internal Task Force in relation to the correct behavior to adopt in the company and at Ducati dealerships,” added Claudio Domenicali. “For this reason I would like to thank all the employees, suppliers and dealers who, in such unpredictable times, continue to react quickly to market demands and to adapt in a timely and attentive way to the situation that evolves daily.”

