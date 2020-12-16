Driver in crash that killed 5 cyclists charged with DUI

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man severely injured in a motorcycle crash in September is still fighting for his life almost 15 weeks later.

On Sept. 4, David Bouvier was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Airport Boulevard when a drunk driver slammed into the back of his bike. David's road hasn't been an easy one with life-altering injuries. The fiery crash leaving David with a broken back, neck, multiple ribs, and both legs, not to mention a chin replacement and a severe infection leading to an emergency amputation of one of his legs.