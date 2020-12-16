Driver in crash that killed 5 cyclists charged with DUI

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, Nevada Highway Patrol investigate the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple bicyclists and a box truck along U.S. Highway 95 southbound near Searchlight, Nev. The driver of a box truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last week told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel but had a high level of methamphetamine in his system, prosecutors said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Jordan Alexander Barson, 45, of Kingman, Ariz., faces 12 felony charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving in a criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas say the driver of a box truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last week told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel but had a high level of methamphetamine in his system. Jordan Barson of Kingman, Arizona, faces 12 felony charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Las Vegas. District Attorney Steve Wolfson says Barson is in custody at the Mohave County Jail in Arizona. Court. Jail records do not show that he has an attorney.

This Mohave County Jail booking photo shows Jason Alexander Barson, 45, of Kingman, Ariz., following his arrest Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges. Barson is accused of having methamphetamine in his system when the box truck he was driving struck a group of bicyclists, killing five and injuring several others, Dec. 10, 2020, on U.S. 95 near Searchlight, Nev.. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

