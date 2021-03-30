Driver charged in death of North Carolina biker

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man faces charges after he allegedly caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to police.
On Monday, police say 46-year-old Franklin George Poole Jr., of Greensboro, was driving a red 2001 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle west on East Market Street.
Allen Reginald Dawkins, 46, of Greensboro, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Taho east on the same road.
At about 8:32 p.m., Dawkins tried to make a left turn on North English Street on a solid green light but failed to yield for Poole’s motorcycle.
The motorcycle collided with the front of the Tahoe.
Poole was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries. Dawkins was not injured.
Dawkins was arrested and charged with failing to yield to the right away and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.
He is being held with a $50,000 bond.