Driver arrested after motorcycle crash involving off-duty Memphis Police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man has been arrested after a Memphis police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the area of Summer and Hollywood.

According to an affidavit, Travis Hodges, 34, was driving west on Summer Avenue when he crashed into an off-duty Memphis police officer who was riding a motorcycle.

The officer went to the hospital in critical condition. He suffered a broken leg and head injuries.

Officers on the scene discovered Hodges was an unlicensed driver who also did not have proof of insurance. Officers also found several empty beer bottles in the truck, leading investigators to believe that Hodges may have been driving while impaired.

The affidavit states that Hodges volunteered to have his blood drawn, and that the results of that test are pending.

Hodges has been charged with aggravated assault, driving with no license, violation of financial law and failure to exercise due care.