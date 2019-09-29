Distinguished Gentlemen gather for a distinguished ride through Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Distinguished Gentlemen take a distinguished ride through Mobile. Wearing their Sunday best and riding classic bikes, dozens of riders gathered for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. Rides like these are taking place across the country. Riders dress up in classic threads and ride vintage bikes to raise money for charity. Organizers say it’s a great way to spend the day.

“Well these old bikes take a little extra attention and you have to really love them to keep them up and keep them nice and it’s a lot of fun,” said Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Mobile Host Maurice Turgeau.

The ride raises money for prostate cancer research and the fight against suicide through the Movember Foundation. The event was inspired by the TV show “Mad Men” when star Jon Hamm was photographed in a polished suit atop a classic motorcycle.