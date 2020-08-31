Dirty deal: Thief steals kid’s dirt bike. Virginia deputies ask for help to get it back

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a stolen kids motorcycle.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the red Honda XR-50R was stolen from a home in the 17000 block of Jeb Stewart Highway between August 12-15.

The motorcycle had been equipped with training wheels when it was stolen, according to the post.

Anyone with information about the location of the motorcycle is asked to call Deputy Nash at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. You can reach the sheriff’s office by calling (276) 676-6000.

