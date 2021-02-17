Dirt bike rider critical after high-speed crash on California streets

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after driving a dirt bike at a high rate of speed in Fresno Tuesday afternoon and colliding with another vehicle, according to Fresno Police.
Authorities say the motorcyclist was driving northbound on Sherman Avenue, did not stop for cross traffic at Ashlan Avenue, and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with major injuries and is listed in stable but critical condition, according to police. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.
Crash investigators believe alcohol or drugs were not involved.