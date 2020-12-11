Dirt bike program helping teens stay on right track

A reward-based program in Australia is helping kids stay in school while cutting illegal motorbike use.

The program for at-risk youths, in one of Perth’s outer suburbs, uses motorbikes confiscated by police as an incentive to help the young stay out of trouble.

Motocross is keeping 15-year-old Daniel Browne on the right track and out of trouble.

“Just got involved because I just was being a bit naughty at the time. So, they put me in this program and then I just stopped being naughty because I had something to look forward to,” says Browne.

He is part of a City of Cockburn pilot program for vulnerable and at-risk youth.

It teaches young people from the area safe motorbike riding as a reward for attending school regularly and staying on the straight and narrow.

“Cos you got something to do, instead of just running amok all the time,” says Browne.

“I think so often they can be defined by their behaviours. So, we have been saying; ‘hey man, we see through those behaviours, we know that there is something going on behind that,'” says youth worker Ben Tanoa.

19-year-old Shontae Krakouer loves the adrenaline motocross brings and says the program has led to new friends and self-motivation.

“It’s given us something to do and, like, we’ve made, like, heaps of friends coming here and doing everything with everybody,” she says.

“Usually they’ve got snacks and everything, so we’ll be right for a feed, and we just go motorbike riding the whole time and it’s, like, a good way to put our energy towards.”

The confiscated motorbikes are donated by Western Australia Police, which says the program’s led to a decrease in illegal and unsafe motorbike riding in the suburbs.

“It’s working, we’ve seen a decrease in anti-social behaviour, an increase in the wellbeing of the youths, the teambuilding, and the kids also learn some skills, basic motorbike skills, they have a first aid course running,” says senior constable Derrick Herbert.

Western Australia Police hope to roll the program out in more suburbs in the future.

