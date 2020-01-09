Deer causes motorcycle accident in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A motorcycle accident happened on Highway 90 after a deer made its into the vehicle’s lane. It happened early Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver attempted to apply their brake, skidding around 50 feet, leaving a mark from its tires on the roadway surface. The motorcycle then fell onto its side, sliding 30 feet, eventually coming to a stop.

The police report says 32-year-old Andrew Richards of Crestview was riding a 2002 Honda CBR600. The release does not indicate if the bike actually hit the deer or how badly Richards was injured.

The vehicle was moved to the north shoulder of Highway 90 before a Florida trooper arrived.

