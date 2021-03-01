(WKRG/BIKER DAD) — March 1st has a special meaning for fans of the 80s show Dukes of Hazard. It’s Catherine Bach’s birthday. Bach, whose role as Daisy Duke is still legendary today, turns 67 on March 1, 2021.
‘DUKES OF HAZARD’-LIKE CHASE IN BAY MINETTE
The Daisy Duke character is a cultural icon that even spawned a “short shorts” fashion trend that makes a comeback every few years.
Happy Birthday Catherine Bach.
- Daisy Duke, Catherine Bach turns 67
- BIKER DAD: Motorcycle rider killed when 19-year-old driver makes a left turn in front of him
- BIKER DAD: Look, can you see me now? Bikers ask drivers to watch for motorcycles
- Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 bikers in New Hampshire charged
- High wire motorcycles: Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally drive-in show returning to Sarasota
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.