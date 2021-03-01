Daisy Duke, Catherine Bach turns 67

American actress Catherine Bach, who played Daisy Duke in the US television series ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, circa 1985. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

(WKRG/BIKER DAD) — March 1st has a special meaning for fans of the 80s show Dukes of Hazard. It’s Catherine Bach’s birthday. Bach, whose role as Daisy Duke is still legendary today, turns 67 on March 1, 2021.

The Daisy Duke character is a cultural icon that even spawned a “short shorts” fashion trend that makes a comeback every few years.

Happy Birthday Catherine Bach.

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 11: Original “Dukes Of Hazzard” cast members (l-r) Ben Jone, Sonny Shroyer, Catherine Bach and James Best arrive at the CMT Music Awards, April 11, 2004 in Nashville, Tenessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

