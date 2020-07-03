Firefighters rescue motorcyclist who went off an embankment, falling 40 feet

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a motorcyclist who went off the road at Blodgett Ranch Trail and West Woodmen Road on Wednesday.

CSFD was dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to a man who had crashed a motorcycle down a 40-foot embankment at a 30 percent slope.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

“It was determined that the patient was unable to walk and we were going to utilize our truck company and our high angle rescue company to do a low angle SCREE evac. in which case we send personnel down, put the patient onto a backboard and a basket and use rope systems to haul the patient up to the road where we can transport him in the ambulance to a local hospital,” CSFD Captain Grant Tinker explained.

UPDATE Blodgett Ranch and W. Woodman Rd- Firefighters successful in bringing patient to roadway for transport to local hospital. Slow down and drive safe this holiday weekend pic.twitter.com/w1reslc6Xb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 2, 2020

It took rescue crews roughly 15 to 20 mins from the time fire crews arrived on the scene until the patient was loaded into the ambulance. Firefighters brought the patient to the roadway successfully around 7 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

“This individual was wearing a helmet,” Tinker added. “I’m unsure of his condition at this point. But make no mistake, without helmets it’s more than likely going to be significantly worse. So whether it’s a bicycle or a motorcycle it is absolutely important to wear a helmet.”

