Crowds of bikers gather for socially distanced Rolling to Remember event in D.C.

WASHINGTON (CNN/WJLA) — Groups of bikers are gathering at the Vietnam Memorial for the Rolling to Remember event Sunday in D.C. for the Memorial Day weekend. The time-honored tradition looks different this year with social distance guidelines in place due to the pandemic.
Sunday marks the first Rolling to Remember after the Rolling Thunder event was canceled last year.
Motorcyclists are going to ride in their local communities 22 miles for the number of veterans who commit suicide on average on a given day.
Tim, the saluting marine, will be on the corner of 23rd and Constitution Avenue for 24 hours beginning at noon Sunday. Organizers of the event are still expecting some groups of bikers to drive by, but not continuously, according to ABC7’s Caroline Patrickis.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
