Crash involving motorcycle, truck on Highway 59

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Bay Minette police say they are investigating a crash on Highway 59 involving a motorcycle and a truck. Viewers tell WKRG News 5’s Biker Dad Blog that traffic is backed up on the southbound side. WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis is on her way to the scene of this developing and will keep you posted.

